Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone zoom in jets, fire up a romance in stellar first look. Watch

The much-awaited teaser of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter is finally out and is worth the hype. It shows glimpses of Hrithik Roshan's Patty, Deepika Padukone's Minni and Anil Kapoor's Rocky as Squadron leaders in uniform and full swag as they go on in a mission in their fighter jets. The film will release on January 25, exactly an year after Siddharth's last blockbuster, Pathaan. Also read: New Fighter poster introduces Anil Kapoor as Group Captain ‘Rocky’ but fans are still calling him Balbir Singh Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

The teaser shows the lead cast literally flying high in their jets, showing some impressive aerial action. There is also a glimpse of some nail-biting jet stunts and a blink-and-miss glimpse of a Besharam Rang-type song featuring Hrithik and Deepika as well. The teaser ends on a high note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolour from his aircraft.

Hrithik and Deepika in a still from Fighter teaser.

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter.

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone had shared a small video to reveal the time of the teaser release. The video was actually a Radiogram activity revealing the conversation between Squadron leaders Patty and Minni about the teaser release. She had captioned it, "Locked. Loaded. Ready to Drop." Husband Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to react to it. “Yes! yes! yes! Bring it on,” he had commented.

The first looks and character names of the lead actors were unveiled recently. Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Anil plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky and Deepika is in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. All are said to be from the Air Dragons unit of the Indian Air Force which has Anil's Rocky as the Commanding Officer.

Fighter is being touted as India's first aerial action film. This is Deepika's second film with Siddharth after she was seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She was seen in a very glamorous avatar and also had quite a few action scenes in the over ₹1000 grosser. Fighter makes Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, which for which she had pitched on social media much before the film was announced.

The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day this year and the film will be next year's first major release. It will release a day ahead of the Republic Day.

