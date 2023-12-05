Fighter new poster: Deepika Padukone looks sharp as Minni aka Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. See pic

The new poster of Deepika Padukone from Fighter is here! A day after Hrithik Roshan's character Patti was introduced, the makers have now shared the details of the character played by Deepika Padukone in the Siddharth Anand film. Deepika took to her Instagram to share a new poster of the highly anticipated film, and revealed the name of her character- Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan introduces his Fighter character Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. See pic) Deepika Padukone stars as Minni in Fighter.

Deepika's look from Fighter

Deepika looked sharp and fierce in the new poster of the film, as she shared the name of her character in Fighter. Dressed in uniform, Deepika wore a pair of round sunglasses in the new poster. In the caption, she wrote: "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons."

Reacting to the new look of Deepika, actor Saiyami Kher and Karan Tacker commented with fire emoticons. Several fans also expressed their excitement on Deepika's look. "Queen is back with a bang," wrote a fan. Another referred to Shah Rukh Khan's character Vikram Rathore in Jawan, where Deepika had a special appearance, and said: "Vikram Rathore will be proud of you!" A second added, "After Aishwarya Rathore now it's time for Minal Rathore to set the screen on fire."

More details

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan revealed the new poster featuring him on Monday. Describing his character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, he jotted down the caption: "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever (India flag emoticon)."

The film was announced in January 2021. Fighter was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2022. However, the pre-production was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fighter marks the first time where Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are paired together. The film is slated for release on the eve of Republic Day, on January 25, 2024.

Deepika Padukone recently attended the Academy Museum Gala 2023 in a one-shoulder gown. She became the first Indian actor to be invited to the gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

