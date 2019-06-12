Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina says family isn’t supporting her, she is in a ‘living hell’

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan, has rubbished reports that she is bipolar, and that she was recently kept under observation at a Mumbai hospital for 24 hours. She said she was ‘out partying with friends’ instead.

Sunaina told Pinkvilla that she doesn’t know where these ‘rumours’ have come from, but that she is thankful to her well-wishers. She said, “I have not been hospitalized getting any kind of treatment, forget psychological. I also want to clarify that I am not under any medication. I was out partying with my friends on Sunday night at the Golf Club in Chembur. I came back home to my father’s home (in Juhu) and now I am very much at home. I am surprised that such a well-known publication would carry such news without checking with me.”

She did, however, admit that she was in rehab for alcoholism in the recent past, but she ‘came out clean’. She said, “I was at a London hospital in December for a few weeks for alcohol rehab but I came out clean. After my father got diagnosed with throat cancer, I was with my family to give him my support. He was battling cancer and then, I did not take to any medication. I prayed for his health. Why would I need any medication now and where is the question of being in a hospital arise from?”

Being ‘angry and short tempered’ she said, does not make on bipolar. She continued, “I (have never) suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine. I wouldn’t have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn’t okay.”

Sunaina explained a cryptic tweet of hers from Sunday, in which she had written that she didn’t know she’d have ‘the opportunity to visit hell in this lifetime’. She said living with her parents has been ‘a living hell’. She said, “Yes, there are certain issues, but please don’t ask me to talk about this more as it’s about my family and I don’t want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live.”

She ended by saying that no one from her family had checked in on her since Sunday, when the rumours first began. “It’s sad but they are not even supporting me,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 10:38 IST