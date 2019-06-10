Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina refutes rumours of ‘being critical, in hospital’, says she is partying with friends

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has refuted reports of hospitalisation. She took to Twitter to share that she is well and partying with her friends.

The Times of India had earlier reported that Sunaina is ‘undergoing a critical watch for the coming 24 hours.’ The report added that her bipolar disorder had gotten worse over the last few days.

“Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right,” Sunaina wrote in her tweet on Sunday.

Sunaina had earlier started a blog to chronicle her struggle with diabetes, depression, cancer and also a divorce. Sunaina, who calls herself a survivor and not a victim, wished to share her experiences with the world. Sunaina beat cervical cancer in 2014 and wants to inspire the world with her story through platforms like TEDTalks. “I want to inspire people across the globe. If the blog is a success maybe, I’ll think of a book and go on a show like Ted Talks. I want to tell people that I am a survivor, and not a victim,” she said.

She said brother Hrithik is her biggest inspiration. He suffered a massive injury to his brain while shooting for 2014’s Bang Bang, which was followed by a major surgery. Four years later, he is fit as ever and working in full capacity in new movies. Seeing her brother, Sunaina also decided to choose a healthier lifestyle, join a gym, workout and eventually lost oodles of weight. Proud brother Hrithik even posted her ‘before-after’ picture on Twitter.

