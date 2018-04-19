Hrithik Roshan’s sister reveals struggle with cancer, depression

Hrithik Roshan’s sister is writing a blog to chronicle her struggle with diabetes, depression, cancer and also a divorce. Sunaina, who chooses to call herself a survivor and not a victim, wishes to share her experiences with the world.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, she written separate chapters on the role played by each member of her family in her moments of need. She said her family was always by her side but it was always on her to make up her mind about wanting to recover.

Sunaina beat cervical cancer in 2014 and wants to inspire the world with her story through platforms like TEDTalks. “I want to inspire people across the globe. If the blog is a success maybe, I’ll think of a book and go on a show like Ted Talks. I want to tell people that I am a survivor, and not a victim,” she said.

Welcome back to twitter didi. Give my sister some love guys :) she’s not just a survivor but a hero to all of us in the family. So proud of you didi. @Sunainaroshan22 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 12, 2018

You’ve been through so many hardships in life but nothing has ever defeated you. You’re a survivor and a victor. I’m so proud of you! @sunainaRoshan22 https://t.co/o2F3EHi9hd — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) April 18, 2018

Her brother Hrthik is Sunaina’s biggest inspiration. Hrithik suffered a massive injury to his brain while shooting for 2014’s Bang Bang, which was followed by a major surgery. Four years later, he is fit as ever and working in full capacity in new movies. Seeing her brother, Sunaina also decided to choose a healthier lifestyle, join a gym, workout and eventually lost oodles of weight. Proud brother Hrithik even posted her ‘before-after’ picture on Twitter.

Now that's what I call a transformation !! So so proud of you didi @roshansunaina #keepgoing #impossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/yQA4OZ4N9K — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 7, 2017

“I’ve started Zumba which I really enjoy and a walk for an hour every day. I’d love to lose a couple more kilos and tone up a bit. But that will happen soon,” Sunaina said.

Not just Hrithik and Sunaina, their parents Rakesh and Pinkie are also big fans of staying healthy and burning calories at the gym. Their mother regularly post videos from he gym workout on her Instagram page.

Shoulderarms#strength#marikajohansson# A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Apr 5, 2018 at 1:18am PDT

Hrithik will soon be seen as Super 30 founder Anand Kumar in his biopic.

