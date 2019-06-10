Inside Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash: Janhvi, Ananya bring millennial power, Malaika Arora has old-world charm. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, with her siblings, cousins, friends, family, and husband Anand Ahuja in attendance. Also present were actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to share pictures from the party, which show him posing with the birthday girl. He captioned a picture of sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, posing alongside their friends, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, “Millennial mode.” Karan has launched both Janhvi and Ananya in Bollywood with Dhadak and Student of the Year 2, respectively. Another picture showed the filmmaker posing with Karisma Kapoor. He captioned it, “Friends forever.” The third picture Karan shared from the party was of Ananya and Varun, which he captioned, “Fangirling!”

Karisma shared more pictures on Instagram. The first was of herself posing with the birthday girl. She captioned it, “Special Sunday with Sonam!” The second showed her posing with Karan, Varun and stylist Tanya Gharvi. The third picture showed Karisma posing with Sonam’s sister, producer and designer Rhea Kapoor. The final, group picture also included Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun, and was seen at the party in a saree.

Pictures from earlier in the day showed Malaika arriving for the bash, along with others such fashion designer Masaba Gupta and Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor. Sonam cut multiple cakes throughout the day, including one during a photoshoot for a magazine, and another outside her house, for the gathered mediapersons.

Sonam was most recently seen on screen with dad Anil Kapoor in the same-sex romance Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 09:00 IST