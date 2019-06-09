Sonam Kapoor celebrates birthday with husband Anand Ahuja, dad Anil Kapoor and family. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 33rd birthday in style at Mumbai’s Leela Hotel late Saturday. Her husband Anand Ahuja, dad Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor, Anupam Kher and designer Masaba Gupta were among family members and close friends who joined the party.

Pictures from the celebrations have now surfaced online. Check them out here:

Sharing his special birthday message for Sonam, Anil tweeted early Sunday, “Happy Birthday, @sonamakapoor! I can’t tell you how incredibly proud we are of you! You have grown into such an exemplary human being & all we can do is stare in awe & feel inspired. Just like every year, this too will be your year in new & exciting ways! Never change! Love you!”

Happy Birthday, @sonamakapoor! I can't tell you how incredibly proud we are of you! You have grown into such an exemplary human being & all we can do is stare in awe & feel inspired. Just like every year, this too will be your year in new & exciting ways! Never change! Love you! pic.twitter.com/CrzOZJPbTg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 9, 2019

Filmmaker Shehar Kapur also shared a birthday message for her. “And from all your Dad’s friends that have seen you grow from a little toddler to the amazing human you have become, Happy Birthday @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor,” he wrote.

And from all your Dad’s friends that have seen you grow from a little toddler to the amazing human you have become, Happy Birthday @sonamakapoor @AnilKapoor https://t.co/py9KKOEAml — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 9, 2019

Last seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s directorial debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor played onscreen daughter to her real-life dad Anil which revolved around same-sex relationships. Though it did not excite the box office, the film received critical acclaim.

Sonam is currently working on Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor — a film based on Anuja Chauhan’s best-selling novel of the same name. Dulquer Salmaan also features in the movie that will feature Sonam as Zoya Solanki — a girl who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during World Cup 2010. The Zoya Factor is scheduled to release on September 20.

