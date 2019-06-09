Inside Sonam Kapoor’s birthday: As actor enjoys early celebration, here are her best pics with husband Anand

Actor Sonam Kapoor turns 33 on Sunday and the actor was seen enjoying her birthday cake at an early celebration in Mumbai on Saturday. She was in a studio for a magazine photoshoot. Pictures from the celebrations surfaced online and show Sonam cutting a cake. Sonam too shared pictures on Instagram.

She also shared a picture from a previous holiday as she declared that she had her “holiday mode on”. She wrote on Instagram, “Holiday mode on. Flashback to one of my favourite trips.” She also shared videos from the photoshoot.

Sonam routinely puts up pictures from her personal life on Instagram and many of them are with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam tied the knot in Mumbai with Anand on May 8 last year. On her birthday today, here’s a look at how love-filled her life has been ever since she tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Anand:

Also read: Taapsee Pannu feels ‘sandwiched’ between Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth

Last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam received appreciation for her performance in the film. It featured Anil Kapoor as her onscreen father while Rajkummar Rao also played an important role in the film that centered around a lesbian relationship and their fight for dignity in a traditional set-up.

Sonam is currently working on Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor which also features Dulquer Salman. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, the film is set for a September release. “Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan,” Sonam had earlier said about the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 08:33 IST