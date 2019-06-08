Taapsee Pannu feels ‘sandwiched’ between Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth, says ‘my expression validates that’

Gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Game Over, Taapsee Pannu says that she feels sandwiched between Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth. She tweeted a picture of a movie theatre that had three posters - those of Game Over, Men In Black International and Bharat with her film placed between the two others.

She wrote alongside the picture, “I feel like a sandwich stuffing! N my expression on the poster shall validate that!” Taapsee awaits the release of Game Over, which is being presented by Anurag Kashyap in Hindi. It will release in Tamil and Telugu, apart from Hindi. It will hit the theatres on June 14.

I feel like a sandwich stuffing! N my expression on the poster shall validate that! 🥴 https://t.co/jEIK57phtw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 8, 2019

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film has been produced by YNot Studios. Earlier this month, Anurag had said, “I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from the South is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before.”

Salman’s Bharat hit theatres on Eid, June 5. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani, has already made Rs 95 crore in three days of the release. It has already registered the highest opening for a Salman Khan film, his biggest Eid opening and the biggest Bollywood opening of 2019. Men in Black: International, starring Liam Nesson and Tess Thompson alongwith Chris, is slated to hit theatres on June 14.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 17:58 IST