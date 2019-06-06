Taapsee Pannu says she will retire if she manages to be even half as successful as Akshay Kumar

Actor Taapsee Pannu has several films in hand, one of them with her Baby co-star Akshay Kumar. Like Taapsee, Akshay, too, features in multiple films each year and will be seen with Taapsee in Mission Mangal.

Talking about Akshay, Taapsee told Deccan Chronicle in an interview, “I have these kind of conversations with Akshay, that even I have four releases this year. But if I reach even half the place where he has, I think I will retire after that. He has done so many things that it’s commendable.”

Taapsee has already delivered her first hit of the year, Badla with Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from Mission Mangal, Taapsee will also be seen in psychological thriller (Tamil-Telugu bilingual) Game Over and Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar.

While Akshay’s Kesari has already emerged as a hit this year, he has two more films lined up for release in 2019 besides Mission Mangal. He will also be seen in multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4 and with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good News. He is currently working on the Rohit Shetty film, Sooryavanshi which will release next year. Apart from that, he also has Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana scheduled to release in 2020.

Taapsee and Akshay are part of the multi-starrer Mission Mangal that also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menon. The film will revolve around the scientists who were involved in India’s first Mars Orbiter Mission. According to latest reports, Mission Mangal was earlier scheduled to release on Independence Day, August 15 but may now have been preponed to August 9.

