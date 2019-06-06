Sanjay Dutt shares rare throwback picture of late father Sunil Dutt on his 90th birth anniversary. See it here

This year marks the 90th birth anniversary of late Bollywood actor and politician Sunil Dutt. Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a rare throwback picture on his father’s birthday on Thursday on his Instagram.

Sanjay wrote with the black and white picture, “Happy Birthday Dad. I miss you!” A young Sunil can be seen embracing one of his daughters and Sanjay in the picture. While Sunil is shirtless in the picture, Sanjay looks adorable as a young boy in a check shirt, smiling for the camera. Sanjay’s wife Maanayata responded to the post with a heart emoji.

Actor Prateik Babbar also commented to the post, “happy birthday dutt sahaab” along with a heart emoji. Many fans of the late actor also shared birthday wishes on the post. A fan wrote, “Happy birthday to a Great Actor of India Great Politician Who Served the Public Very Honestly Salute that Great Personality.” Another wrote, “Dutt sahab was a great dad....happy birthday to him.”

Sunil had two daughters: Priya and Namrata and a son: Sanjay. A few days ago on his death anniversary, Priya had shared a picture with him along with the caption, “Parents are so precious, always treat them with loving care. You will only know their value when you see their empty chair. Its been 14 years today since his last hug and I miss him everyday.”

Sanjay will now be seen with Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Sanjay as the lead cast. Mahesh, who also helmed the original film, is returning to direction after two decades for this film. He is currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat where he will be seen in the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. He also has the Hindi remake of Telugu film Prasthanam and Torbaaz in his kitty.

He was last seen in Kalank alongside Madhuri Dixit, Alia, Aditya, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film failed to impress at the box office.

