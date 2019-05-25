Sanjay Dutt shares throwback family pic with an emotional message on Sunil Dutt’s death anniversary

Actor Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter on Saturday to share an old family picture with his fans. The photo shows Sanjay as a teenager with his parents--late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt--and sisters. May 25 marks the 14th death anniversary of Sunil Dutt.

Sunil is seen in a dark suit with a polka-dot shirt. Nargis is seen in a printed saree and the girls--Priya and Namrata Dutt-- are twinning in dark coloured dresses with bows. Sanjay is seen in a shirt and cut-sleeves jumper.

“The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom & Dad,” Sanjay wrote in his tweet. His fans, too, got emotional on seeing the picture. “God bless .... In the most difficult and trying times for many .... Dutt sahab stood by them against all odds,” wrote a fan. “Hats off great sunil dutt sahab my hero and my style icon since my childhood to now and he will live forever in my memories. Salute the great personality of india and most gentleman person on earth. I salute #dutt sahab,” wrote another.

The pillars of our family! I miss you Mom & Dad ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wOMYhzzqpb — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 25, 2019

Priya Dutt, too, shared a photograph of herself along with her father and wrote: “Parents are so precious, always treat them with loving care. You will only know their value when you see their empty chair. “It’s been 14 years today since his last hug and I miss him everyday.”

Parents are so precious, always treat them with loving care. You will only know their value when you see their empty chair. Its been 14 years today since his last hug and I miss him everyday. pic.twitter.com/dCyyu4sEi8 — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) May 25, 2019

Sunil Dutt was a movie actor, producer, director and politician. He had worked in memorable films such as Sadhna, Ek Phool Char Kaante, Gumraah, Mera Saaya, Mother India and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.. He was last seen in the Bollywood movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai with Sanjay.

In 1968, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the government. He died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai.

