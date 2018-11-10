Sanjay Dutt abuses paparazzi during Diwali party at his residence. Watch video

A new video of Sanjay Dutt abusing photographers standing outside his home on Diwali has gone viral. The actor and his wife Maanyata Dutt had hosted a party on the occasion at their residence and the video is from the same night.

In the clip, the actor – who appeared drunk – is seen asking the paparazzi to go home as it is Diwali. After a beat, he uses an abusive word and asks them to leave. He goes on to ask them if they want to celebrate the festival with their families. When one of the photographers tells him that they have been instructed by their bosses to work, he uses more swear words.

Dutt faced a backlash on social media for his behavior. One person shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Few months back, Biopic of this guy made 300 Crores.” Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay, is one of the biggest hits of 2018. The film was criticized for whitewashing the actor’s image; a charge that its maker has vehemently opposed.

On the work front, Sanjay is working in Torbaaz that also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev, and Telugu remake Prasthanam. He is also acting in Karan Johar’s epic Kalank and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 15:04 IST