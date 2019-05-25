Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput enjoy the sunset with kids Misha and Zain in Phuket. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are currently holidaying in Phuket with their kids Misha and Zain. The couple are, however, not letting their fans miss the fun and have been sharing beautiful pictures and videos from the beach destination.

Shahid shared a fresh new selfie with Mira on his Instagram account and mentioned just “us” in the caption. While Shahid is seen in a black vest and striking sunglasses, Mira is seen in blue beachwear as she smiles for the camera.

Mira also shared an picture of their two kids on Instagram with a few thoughtful words, “Creator of life and light, we praise thee this day for the beauty of thy world, for sunshine and flowers, storm-cloud and starry night, for the radiance of dawn and the last smouldering calm of the sunset.” Shahid’s brother and the kids’ uncle, actor Ishaan Khattar, who was last seen in Dhadak, dropped a heart emoji in his response to the post. While Misha can be seen dressed in a striped kimono as she looks at the sunset and the sea, brother Zain is seen sitting on a bedsheet beside her in the picture.

Mira Rajput shared glimpses of Phuket on her Instagram stories. ( Instagram )

Mira also shared glimpses of the sunset and their hotel suite that came with an attached pool on her Instagram stories. A day before, Mira had shared a picture of them cycling at their resort. Misha was riding pillion on her bicycle in the picture which she captioned, “Monkey on my back.” Shahid had also shared a video from his cycling session.

Shahid’s first song, Bekhayali, from his upcoming film Kabir Singh released on Friday and showed him in a distraught avatar. The slow number shows his passionate love story with Kiara Advani and his heart-wrenching transformation post their breakup.

Shahid plays a surgeon who becomes an alcoholic and a chain smoker post his breakup in the film. It is the Bollywood remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and is set to hit theatres on June 21.

