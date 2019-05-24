Kabir Singh song Bekhayali: Shahid Kapoor’s transformation post breakup is heart-wrenching. Watch video

The first song from Shahid Kapoor’s film Kabir Singh, titled Bekhayali is out and tells a lot about his heartbreak and his transformation thereafter. The actor plays a surgeon who turns an alcoholic post his breakup with girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani.

As the song progresses, Shahid spirals into abyss as he draws on the walls of his house, drinks like a fish and passes out at bars after getting drunk. Sung by Sachet Tandon, the slow number has been penned by Irshad Kamil. The song also features a kiss between the two leads to emphasise their mercurial relationship.

WatchKabir Singh song Bekhayali...

Shahid recently lost his cool at an event where Kiara was asked about their kissing scenes in the film. According to a DNA report, when Kiara said that she hasn’t kept a count of the kisses in the film, Shahid chipped in to say, “Ussi ka paisa hai (that’s what the money is for),” he said, adding, “Teri koi girlfriend nahi thi kya kaafi time se? Maine kaha dekhna hai toh paisa dena padega. Yeh nahi bola paisa ussi ka hai! Woh hi tune samjha and aisa tere dimaag mein atka! Arrey pappi chhod kar koi sawaal puchho, acting bhi ki hai logon ne iss picture mein. (Haven’t you had a girlfriend in a long time? I said, if you want to see it (kissing scene), you will have to pay. I never said you will have to pay only for that, that is what you assumed. Why do you have to only ask about kissing scenes? People have also acted in this film).”

Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who had also directed the original. It is set to hit theatres on June 21.

