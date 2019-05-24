Kangana Ranaut celebrates PM Narendra Modi’s electoral win by spending time with family. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been an avid supporter of PM Modi and she celebrated his win by spending time with family. Her team put up two pictures of Kangana, one in the kitchen and another with family. She also attended an Iftar party of her Manikarnika co-star Taher Shabbir.

Sharing it, her team wrote: “What Modi Ji stands for are very strong set of ideas, vision and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There’s nothing more precious than it. I’m over the moon today, literally!”

Also read: Aishwarya Rai turns on the heat in unseen photo from Cannes 2019

Her team mentioned that Kangana was spending time with her family. They added a note saying: “#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legeny win of @narendramodi and @BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family!”

In one of the pictures Kangana can be seen frying what looks like pakoras (Indian fries) and in the second picture, she is seated on a carpet with her family members including sister Rangoli. The actor is without makeup in the pictures.

Her team also shared pictures from Taher’s Iftar party pictures and wrote: “#KanganaRanaut relishing the Eid festivities at the iftar party at her friend and Manikarnika’s co-star, @itstahershabbir’s place.”

Sharing the same series of pictures, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had earlier written on Twitter, “Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for narendramodi Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat”

Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for ⁦@narendramodi⁩ Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat 😁🥳 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6hJIuxby9W — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

Ahead of this, Rangoli posted a congratulatory message praising the PM and wrote, “Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when India won. We are very fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory. Bharat Mata ki Jai. Jai Hind.”

Kangana recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She will now be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary’s Panga.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 24, 2019 09:16 IST