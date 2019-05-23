Aishwarya Rai turns on the heat in unseen photo from Cannes 2019

A day after she returned from Cannes in southern France, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seems to be missing the ongoing Cannes Film Festival already. She shared a new picture from Cannes where she aced a casual look. Aishwarya can be seen posing gracefully, with her back to the camera, in a colourful jacket over a pair of denim pants. Her hair is let loose but is in simple curls.

Aishwarya was spotted with daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport early Wednesday. Her daughter has been accompanying the star to Cannes every year.

Earlier, Aishwarya also shared her one last look from Cannes on her Instagram account where she is seen wearing a black sheer skirt. She paired it with a brown blazer and let her hair fall straight.

Aishwarya walked the Cannes red carpet twice this year — she made her maiden appearance for the year in a metallic mermaid gown in yellow and green hues by Jean Louis Sabaji. For her second red carpet look, Aishwarya opted for a white-feathered tulle gown.

On her first day in Cannes, she was also joined by Aaradhya (in a yellow dress) before the star’s first red carpet appearance this year. She had shared her picture on Instagram with the caption, “My Sunshine Forever LOVE YOU” to which husband Abhishek Bachchan had commented, “The gold standard!”

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan where she starred alongwith Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen playing a negative character in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming bilingual period drama based on the historical Tamil novel by Kalki, Ponniyin Selvan. She will play wife of Chola kingdom’s treasurer Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar in the film. She was rumoured to be have signed a film with Abhishek Bachchan, Gulab Jamun, but the project has been shelved.

First Published: May 23, 2019 10:18 IST