Sonam Kapoor takes us inside her dressing room as she shares BTS videos from Cannes 2019

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared fresh videos showing her preparation for the gorgeous looks that she donned at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. She has already wowed fans with two stunning looks at the Cannes red carpet this year.

Also read: Khamba leaves, Tanmay no longer CEO, entire staff sacked: AIB

One of the videos shows Sonam getting decked up for a Chopard party where she wore a neon yellow gown by Ashi Studio. The flared off-shoulder gown was paired with matching stilettos. Fashion police labelled her look as that of a ‘modern maharani’. The video then moves to her interacting with people. The second video shows Sonam in a white dressing gown and later she is seen wearing a yellow gown as she launches a new range of Chopard perfumes. “There is no greater luxury than sustainability. @chopard #chopardparfums 🎥 @shakeelbinafzal.......Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. Coco Chanel 🎥 @shakeelbinafzal @chopard @abujanisandeepkhosla #chopardparfums,” she wrote along the videos.

Sonam and producer Rhea Kapoor, are creating waves at the 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival, with Rhea styling her sister’s looks for various appearances, including the ones at the red carpet. She has not only styled Sonam on several occasions, but also worked with her as a producer in films Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.

Earlier, actor Anil Kapoor shared a collage of Sonam’s different looks at the French Riviera and wrote, “Taking the world by storm, one outfit at a time! So proud of my girls for creating art with fashion! @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor, Love the looks and the brains behind them! #proudfathermoment.” Actor Anupam Kher, who starred in Sonam and Shahid Kapoor’s Mausam, also liked the tweet.

Taking the world by storm, one outfit at a time! So proud of my girls for creating art with fashion! @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor, Love the looks and the brains behind them! #proudfathermoment pic.twitter.com/qn4NLZbYnd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2019

The actor’s first look at Cannes 2019 was in a red dress by Valentino. Later, she transformed into a modern maharani for a Chopard party. She also showcased a neon yellow gown by Ashi Studio. The flared off-shoulder gown was paired with matching stilettos.

Sonam donned an ivory white Ralph & Russo tuxedo dress with a long train on her second day at the red carpet of the film festival, and wrote: “The French Riviera suits me.”

On the work front, Sonam was last seen alongside father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. She will soon feature in The Zoya Factory based on Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 23, 2019 09:28 IST