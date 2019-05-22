Aishwarya Rai returns home with Aaradhya from Cannes after sporting one more gorgeous look

Actor Aishwarya Rai has returned from the ongoing Cannes Film Festival after putting up several striking appearances at the film festival. The actor was spotted with daughter Aaradhya, at the Mumbai airport. The seven-year-old accompanies the star to Cannes every year.

Aishwarya also shared her one last look from Cannes on her Instagram account. She can be seen dressed in a black sheer skirt paired with a brown blazer.

She walked the red carpet twice this year, first in a metallic mermaid gown in yellow and green hues by Jean Louis Sabaji and again in a white feathered and tulle gown. On her first day in Cannes, she was also joined by Aaradhya in a yellow dress before her first red carpet appearance this year. She had shared her picture on Instagram with the caption, “My Sunshine Forever LOVE YOU” to which husband Abhishek Bachchan had commented, “The gold standard!”

Aishwarya Rai poses as she arrives for the screening of the film A Hidden Life at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. ( AFP )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses on her Red Carpet arrival during 72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film La Belle Epoque Out of competition in Cannes. ( REUTERS )

She also put up several striking appearances for various events and shoots at the French Riviera. She wore a one-shoulder turquoise-hued ensemble, a white and red striped flowery dress, a pair of denim with a printed long jacket and bell-bottom pants with a white tee and a high slit long embroidered for her several looks.

Other Bollywood actors who walked the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival include Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan. Priyanka had made her debut at Cannes this year and was also accompanied by husband Nick Jonas for her second day at the red carpet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 22, 2019 09:01 IST