Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s Thailand vacation with kids Misha and Zain includes cycling, floating breakfast. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his family are in Thailand for a sunny, beach holiday. He is joined by wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha and son Zain at a resort in Phuket.

Mira shared multiple pictures from the holiday, which showed them sipping on fresh coconuts and enjoying a floating breakfast in the pool. One picture showed Shahid and Mira riding bikes with their kids right behind them in baby seats. Misha is riding with her mom while Zain is sitting behind dad. “Monkey on my back,” she captioned the picture. Shahid’s half brother and the kids’ doting uncle, actor Ishaan Khatter commented on the pic with a smiling emoji and several heart emojis.

Also read: On Priyanka Chopra’s pics from Ethiopia, fans ask what she is doing for Indian kids. Here’s her reply

Here’s a better look at the kids tugging behind their parents.

Mira and Misha riding a bike in Phuket.

Shahid Kapoor on a bike with son Zain.

Several fans of Shahid and Mira also loved the picture. “Subah subah Cycle ki sair (Early morning cycle ride),” wrote one fan. “Most beautiful family,” wrote another. “Lovely couple with lovely family,” read a comment. Check out more pics from their vacation.

Mira and Shahid shared these pictures from their vacation.

Shahid was recently in Singapore with his family to unveil his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds museum. However, only Mira accompanied him to the unveiling.

The 38-year-old shared a picture on Instagram posing with his wax statue and wrote, “Twinning”, as it was quite hard to distinguish which one is real. Shahid will soon be seen in Kabir Singh, in which he plays an aggressive medical student with serious anger management issues.

The movie is a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani and will hit the big screens on June 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 24, 2019 12:15 IST