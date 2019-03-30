Mira Rajput shares new picture of son Zain, calls him her small wonder. See it here

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a new picture of her son Zain on Instagram. The mother-son due are seen with big smiles on their faces, enjoying the weekend together.

Zain looks significantly more grown up than the last time we saw him on Mira’s Instagram. He is seen in a red T-shirt, looking away from the camera and getting a hug from his mother. “Small wonder,” Mira captioned the picture.

Mira’s fans also couldn’t help cooing over the new picture. “Hello .. lill munchkin zain,” wrote a fan. “Such a cute pitcha....God bless him,” wrote another.

Mira had shared a picture of Zain with his elder sister Misha earlier this week. The two were seen playing together in bed. “Zizi I decided to wear your T-shirt cause it’s still a bit big for you. It fits and I think I’m going to keep it #sharingiscaring #lifeintechnicolor,” Mira had captioned the picture.

Shahid, too, shared a picture with Zain earlier this month. He was seen playing with him in the picture and captioned it, “My sun.” Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter expressed his love for the picture with a heart emoji while his mother Neelima Azeem called the picture the ‘sweetest ever’.

After Zain’s birth in September last year, the Padmaavat actor had tweeted: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Shahid had opened up about his married life, parenting, his film career and more. He had said: “My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents. If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don’t think that works, so you need to find that balance.”

