Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput honour the year that made them complete. See new family pic

Mira Rajput has shared a new picture with actor husband Shahid Kapoor and their two children,Misha and Zain. She captioned the image, “Grateful for the year that made us complete. Happy New Year.”

The picture shows the family smiling, with Misha seated on Shahid’s lap and Zain sleeping in his mother’s arms.

Mira had recently taken to Instagram to share the first picture of the baby boy. She captioned it, “Hello world.”

Shahid and Mira became proud parents for the second time on September 5. At the time, the Padmaavat actor had taken to Twitter to share the name of his son, writing, "Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all."

The couple announced in April that they are expecting their second child by posting a picture of Misha with a message 'Big sister' written in the background. Shahid tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 21:27 IST