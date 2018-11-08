Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate Diwali with a kiss. See pic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are often called the most romantic couple of Bollywood. And there is solid evidence as the star wife shared an intimate picture on her Instagram account wishing their fans on Diwali.

The couple can be seen lost in a kiss which went with the caption “Only love Happy Diwali!” Dressed in ethnic wear, the Kapoors celebrated the first Diwali after the birth of their baby boy Zain (born in September).

While Mira looked lovely in a baby pink kurta salwar with a vibrant dupatta complete with a bindi, Shahid chose a modern kurta for the occasion.

Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter also joined the family on the occasion. Mira who shares a close bond with her brother-in-law shared a beautiful picture on Instagram along with the caption, “Nice to you today.”

The mother of two had earlier shared a glimpse of her son’s Diwali outfits gifted by designer Kunal Rawal on her Instagram stories. The designer had gifted two little kurtas for the baby boy.

The Phata Poster Nikla Hero actor had recently announced the title of his next project – the Arjun Reddy remake called Kabir Singh. He had shared a poster of the film with the caption, “#ArjunReddy was loved and appreciated now it is time for #KabirSingh! Get reddy to see him in 2019.“ The film is set to release in June next year. He was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shraddha Kapoor which received a moderate response at the box office.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 09:13 IST