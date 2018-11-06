Mira and Shahid Kapoor spotted with Misha, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoy lunch with Taimur. See pics

The five day festival of Diwali began on Monday with Dhanteras giving Bollywood celebs another reason to go out and have some fun. Shahid Kapoor was spotted on an outing with his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha in Juhu. The family was dressed in casuals as they ventured out without the new entrant of the family—Zain. The couple had welcomed their second child in September this year.

Meanwhile, Roy actor Arjun Rampal was spotted with friend and South African model-actor Gabriella Demetriades in Mumbai. Dressed up in a tee and distressed jeans, she has often been spotted with the actor. Arjun lost his mother to breast cancer a few days ago. He had announced his separation with his wife of 20 years Mehr Jesia in May this year and is a father of two teenage daughters.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted outside a gym together. The two are the best friends and share their love for fitness. Kareena had attended the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Prithvi Festival along with husband Saif Ali Khan on Monday. The couple was also spotted with son Taimur Ali Khan in Bandra.

Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, was also spotted outside a gym in Bandra yesterday. She was dressed in a white embroidered kurta. Actor Shraddha Kapoor was also seen leaving a restaurant in the city. She was dressed in casual gymwear.

On the other hand, Baadshaho actor Ileana D’Cruz was spotted outside a clinic in the city whereas Gauri Khan was greeted by a group of women while leaving an eatery on Pali Hill road in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 17:11 IST