Actor Shahid Kapoor stepped out for a dinner date with his wife Mira Rajput on Saturday. The couple looked all loved up as he took her hand, making their way through a crowd of paparazzi.

Shahid and Mira were spotted outside Bollywood stars’ favourite restaurant in Mumbai, Soho House. Shahid was seen in a pair of dark shorts and a grey T-shirt. He also wore a cap and sunglasses. Mira, on the other hand, dressed up for their date. She was seen in a breezy, off shoulder blue jumpsuit and nude high heels.

Mira also shared a picture of the two, clicked by the paparazzi. The couple’s fans also showered them with compliments. “This is my favorite couples ever,” wrote a fan. “SK is lucky to have you in his life mira,” wrote another.

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor at Soho House. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018. Mira shared a video of the whole family recently. Little Zain was seen sitting next to her while Misha was perched on her father’s shoulders in the video.

Mira also recently shared a special birthday wish for Shahid on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more,” she captioned a picture of the two.

Shahid will now be seen in Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. The film is a remake of hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 14:27 IST