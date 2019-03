Singer Nick Jonas is showering his actor wife Priyanka Chopra with a lot of love. After making a whole music video with her by her side, he has shared another cute behind-the-scene video on Instagram.

In it, Priyanka and Nick are seen playing pinball on the sets of their Sucker music video in London. Unable to score a point, Priyanka puts on an English accent to exclaim ‘Buggery!’ She then begins singing the song and Nick tells her “Sing it babe”. Nick’s brother Kevin and his wife Danielle can also be seen playing in the background.

“Another behind the scenes video from the sucker video. Thank you to my best friend. Love of my life for being in this video. Starting this new chapter with you by my side means the world. I love you,” Nick captioned the video.

The Jonas Brothers launched their comeback single on Friday. The music video features the three brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe with their leading ladies, Priyanka, Danielle and Sophie Turner. The song has debuted number one on several charts.

The Jonas Brothers split up in 2013. People magazine cited an interview the brothers gave Z100’s Elvis Duran, in which Nick said, “When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again. We spent a lot of time filming again, and then I think we realized that there was a magic there we missed.”

As The Jonas Brothers band disbanded, Kevin majorly tried to stay out of the limelight and focused on his family, Joe continued to sing lead songs with his band DNCE and Nick commenced on to have a solo career and married Priyanka Chopra in December last year.

The band will release more songs after Sucker. “We’ve got a lot of songs that are recorded,” Joe said. “When we figured out what the sound was going to be like — balancing Nick’s sound, DNCE’s sound, and Kevin bringing so much heart into it — has been really incredible. It was just really important to blend the three. We have 30-40 songs that we are excited to release, so I think in the next few months you’re going to hear more.”

