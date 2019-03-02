Priyanka Chopra gets a warm hug from Nick Jonas after her glam bath: Behind-the-scenes from Sucker

The Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Nick and Joe -- are finally back together and delivered their first music video, Sucker, after a six year hiatus. The trio can be seen romancing their respective partners -- Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner -- in the music video that was loved by their fans for its quirky concept and funky costumes besides the foot-tapping music.

As the music lovers are still looking into the details of the dramatic video, Priyanka shared some interesting behind-the-scene pictures from the making of the single on her Instagram handle.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor can be seen soaking in a bathtub with a candy in her hand in the first picture while being decked up in a Victorian hat and some quirky jewellery. She captioned it, “Glam baths .. yes pls.. the #jonasbrothers Are back! #sucker Before and after. Best hubby ever. @nickjonas.” Her husband Nick is seen giving her a warm hug in the second picture and the two can be seen walking together in bathrobes after shooting the scene. Among the first ones to react to the romantic pictures was socialite Paris Hilton, who shared two smile emojis in the comments section.

Nick also shared a behind-the-scene video with the caption, “A little behind the scenes look for you guys from the #SuckerVideo @jonasbrothers.” The video shows the Jonas family gearing up to shoot for the video. One can also see Sophie doing a “hi” to the camera and Priyanka talking on the phone while being dressed up in a quirky headgear. The latter can also be seen giving a quick kiss to Nick while having fun on the sets.

Sucker is Jonas Brothers’ last album titled First Time, had released in June 2013. The trio can be seen singing, “I’m a sucker for all the subliminal things no one knows about you” as they romance their respective partners in the video.

