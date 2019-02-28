Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted gazing into each others’ eyes at her brother’s roka. See pics

The newly-wed celeb couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, reached Delhi on Wednesday to attend the roka of her younger brother Siddharth Chopra and his girlfriend Ishita Kumar. Siddharth is six years younger to Priyanka. Ishita, who has been dating Siddharth for a while now, celebrated New Year’s last year with Siddharth, Priyanka and Madhu Chopra.

Also read: At Akash Ambani pre-wedding bash, Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Coldplay

Fresh pictures have emerged online where we can see the Hollywood star and the American singer in dressed off-white,posing with the couple. While Priyanka wore a traditional, sequined gown and teamed it up with statement jewellery, Nick wore a simple sherwani.

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a picture of Siidharth and Ishita, welcoming her sister-in-law. “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future ! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89,” she wrote.

Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra also shared a picture from the ceremony and wrote, “Blessing of the family at Siddharth’s n Ishita’s Roka.”

Also read:Sonchiriya celeb reviews call Sushant Singh Rajput film ‘brilliant’. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday attend screening

Sharing her first picture after arriving in India, Priyanka took to Instagram wrote: “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back. @nickjonas.” Later on Wednesday, Priyanka also attended the inauguration of a Ralph Lauren store in Delhi. See her pics:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 16:51 IST