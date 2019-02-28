Sonchiriya celeb reviews call Sushant Singh Rajput film ‘brilliant’. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday attend screening

The premiere screening of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sonchiriya was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night and Bollywood celebs, including Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan, Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya and Uri The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal were in attendance.

Actors of the film, Sushant, Ashutosh, Bhumi and were spotted at the screening at PVR Juhu, Mumbai. Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Duggal and Nitesh Tiwari were also at the event.

After watching the film, several celebs took to Twitter to appreciate Sonchiriya. Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Srivastava wrote, “Blown away by the cinematic brilliance of #Sonchiriya. It is an OUTSTANDING film. Such interesting characters, so heartbreaking. #AbhishekChaubey is such a fantastic director. And what fabulous performances @RanvirShorey @bhumipednekar @BajpayeeManoj #SushantSinghRajput. I think the world needs to give @RanvirShorey his real due as an actor. How he shines in #Sonchiriya . I cannot get over his performance. It is so fine, so dynamic, so nuanced, so fun. Congratulations! You are BRILLIANT.”

Filmmaker Atul Sabbarwal tweeted, “#Sonchiriya has bravado. From #RSVPMovies who backed the script and greenlit the film to lead actors #BhumiPednekar and #SushantSinghRajput, everyone has taken the film where a mainstream Hindi film rarely dares to go. Great ensemble and technical finesse are the added bonus.”

“Team @RSVPMovies pulls out another charm from its bag of ace productions #Sonchiriya March 1st in Cinemas GO WATCH,” Kubra Sait wrote.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is the tale of a group of dacoits set against the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975-77 in the Chambal area of Madhya Pradesh. Starring Ranvir Shorey, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, Sonchiriya is set to hit the theatres on March 1.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 10:27 IST