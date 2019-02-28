At Akash Ambani pre-wedding bash, Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Coldplay, Alia Bhatt shines in a golden dress. Watch

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland, has been a starry-starry party with Bollywood celebs and international acts showing up. On Wednesday, the internet was flooded with pictures and videos of international music artists like Coldplay and Chainsmokers performing at the function.

Now there are fresh pictures of all the celebs who are attending the pre-wedding functions. Alia Bhatt in a golden gown is among one of them. Make-up artist Mira Parmar posted a picture of Alia and wrote: “#Aboutlastnight Minimal effortless Smokey smokey eyes and fresh dewy skin @aliaabhatt With a textured messy ponytail (I’ll do breakdown once I have some more images. A lovely few days with this absolute babe @aliaabhatt in @stmoritz. Always a pleasure & Thank you for having me.”

Meanwhile, fresh videos have emerged from the pre-wedding festivities. In one of them, Shah Rukh Khan along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta can be seen having a good time even as Coldplay’s Chris Martin can be seen performing.

In an older video, shared by Adaar Jain, Chris Martin can be seen performing his hit song, Sky Full of Stars. In another video, Ranbir and Alia can be seen swaying to the music as American DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers perform to Paris.

Also read | Inside Akash Ambani sangeet: Coldplay, Chainsmokers, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir perform, watch videos

Aamir Khan too danced to Aati Kya Khandala while Shah Rukh took the stage with the Ambani family as they all danced to Gallan Goodiyan.

A host of Bollywood celebrities including SRK, Aamir, Ranbir, Alia, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Jacqueline Fernandez and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are in Switzerland for the festivities.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 09:25 IST