Inside Akash Ambani sangeet: Coldplay, Chainsmokers, Shah Rukh and Aamir take to the stage, watch videos
As Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta host a pre-wedding bash, Coldplay, Chainsmokers, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were just some of the people who performed.bollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2019 12:48 IST
When it comes to the weddings of the Ambani children – Isha Ambani late last year and Akash Ambani now – the best of the best are on the list to perform. If Isha’s sangeet had the queen herself, Beyonce, performing, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Akash, had Coldplay and Chainsmokers performing at his pre-wedding bash in St Moritz, Switzerland.
New videos have emerged from the town famous for its skiing where Coldplay and Chjainsmokers are seen performing as India’s who’s who is in attendance. As Chris Martin and Chainsmokers performed, the bride and groom were seen dancing together.
Soon, Aamir Khan took to the stage and performed to his hit, Aati Kya Khandala. Later the Bollywood stars were all seen on stage along with the Ambani family as they all danced to Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do.
The Bollywood contingent consists of SRK, Aamir, Ranbir, Alia, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are among the cricketers who are a part of the festivities.
According to a local Swiss website, over 850 invited guests are a part of the winter wonderland-themed event that has a ferris wheel, merry-go-round and ice field. Around 200 security people have been employed too.
After the pre-wedding festivities, Akash and Shloka will marry on March 9 at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. A party will be hosted at the same venue on March 10, followed by a reception on March 11.
First Published: Feb 27, 2019 12:47 IST