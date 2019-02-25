Akash Ambani’s star-studded pre-wedding bash is set in a winter wonderland. See pics and video

It’s party time for the Bollywood celebrities again as Mukesh Ambani is hosting a three-day pre-wedding party for son Akash Ambani and fiancé Shloka Mehta in Switzerland this week. Several Bollywood actors including Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar are among 300 guests who flew to St Moritz to join the party. The celebs were earlier spotted at the airport as they left Mumbai to attend the party.

A popular wedding website shared fresh pictures from St Moritz in Switzerland, giving an insight into the lavish gala. The celebration had a great start with a light show in the night sky. Pictures of the Ambani family were also shared online.

A pre-wedding garba bash was hosted at the Ambani residence a few days ago. Singers Falguni Pathak and Tushar Trivedi had performed live at Antilia to kickstart the pre-wedding celebrations.

The who’s who of the film industry is expected to attend Akash and Shloka’s wedding scheduled to take place in Mumbai on March 9. This will be preceded by some traditional pre-wedding ceremonies as per the Hindu customs.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor leave for Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in Switzerland

Earlier, several Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya-Abhishek had flown to Udaipur to attend Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha’s lavish sangeet. The event also had live performances by Shah Rukh and Gauri and Abhishek-Aishwarya on stage. Shah Rukh had also shaken a leg with former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry at the party. The highlight of the party was, however, American singer Beyonce who flew down to Udaipur for a dance performance at the party.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 20:18 IST