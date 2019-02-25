Akash Ambani’s star-studded pre-wedding bash is set in a winter wonderland. See pics and video
Several celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have flown to Switzerland to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash.bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2019 20:21 IST
It’s party time for the Bollywood celebrities again as Mukesh Ambani is hosting a three-day pre-wedding party for son Akash Ambani and fiancé Shloka Mehta in Switzerland this week. Several Bollywood actors including Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar are among 300 guests who flew to St Moritz to join the party. The celebs were earlier spotted at the airport as they left Mumbai to attend the party.
A popular wedding website shared fresh pictures from St Moritz in Switzerland, giving an insight into the lavish gala. The celebration had a great start with a light show in the night sky. Pictures of the Ambani family were also shared online.
View this post on Instagram
Swiss winter wonderland for #AkashAmbani-#ShlokaMehta in St. Moritz Around 300 guests, including Bollywood biggies like @karanjohar and #RanbirKapoor, have flown into St. Moritz for the pre-wedding festivities where they are hosted at the @kulmhotel St. Moritz, @badruttspalace and the @grandhoteldesbains Kempinski! The venues for the wedding celebrations next month include #TheDome at @nsci_mumbai, #Antilia and the all-new #JioConventionCentre in BKC. @aambani1 @shloka11 #akustoletheshlo #ambaniwedding #weddingsutra #celebrity #celebritywedding #bollywoodwedding #bollywood #karanjohar #mukeshambani #switzerland #prewedding #preweddingcelebrations #bollywoodnews #celebritynews #winterwonderland #ambanis #ambanifamily
View this post on Instagram
Inside the Winter Wonderland that is Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash at St. Moritz. Tap the link in bio for more pictures. . . . . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkashAmbaniShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #AmbaniWedding #AkashShloka #AkashShlokaWedding #AmbaniWedding #MukeshAmbani #IshaAmbani
A pre-wedding garba bash was hosted at the Ambani residence a few days ago. Singers Falguni Pathak and Tushar Trivedi had performed live at Antilia to kickstart the pre-wedding celebrations.
View this post on Instagram
Performed Last Night for #Ambani Family with One & Only #FalguniPathak n Ta-Thaiya OLD MEMORIES REVIVED: It was Great Honour for we two Brothers i.e. Rajesh Trivedi & Myself that we performed for Ambani Family for 10 Long Years from 1995 to 2005 and Executed every Event happened in the Family at various venues like Sea Wind (Ambani House), NitaAmbani's Parents Side, Munim House (TinaAmbani's Parents House), Dhirubhai Ambani City, Goa (DiptiSalgaonkar's House), Surat-Hazira, Jamnagar, Nathdhwara n many others.... Even at the #Antilia, the very First Musical Event was arranged by us on the Occasion of Family #GruhPravesh in #Nov2010 For All these, We Thank #SamirbhaiSata from the Bottom of Our Hearts. It was possible for us just because of you Samirbhai :) I was glad to receive the same Love from the Ambani Family last night :)
The who’s who of the film industry is expected to attend Akash and Shloka’s wedding scheduled to take place in Mumbai on March 9. This will be preceded by some traditional pre-wedding ceremonies as per the Hindu customs.
Earlier, several Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya-Abhishek had flown to Udaipur to attend Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha’s lavish sangeet. The event also had live performances by Shah Rukh and Gauri and Abhishek-Aishwarya on stage. Shah Rukh had also shaken a leg with former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry at the party. The highlight of the party was, however, American singer Beyonce who flew down to Udaipur for a dance performance at the party.
First Published: Feb 25, 2019 20:18 IST