Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor leave for Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in Switzerland

It is not just the family that is excitedly participating in the grand celebrations leading up to the wedding of Akash Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, with his childhood friend Shloka Mehta on March 9. Top Bollywood stars are among those flying to the venue, making sure they attend the festivities. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar were among those seen leaving for Switzerland late Sunday to attend the pre-wedding bash in Switzerland.

After the dandiya night at the family’s Mumbai residence, the family will have another three-day bash at the picturesque St. Moritz, Switzerland. According to an Economic Times report, the guests will be flown to the luxury Alpine resort town in a private aircraft.

Arjun Kapoor and rumoured girlfriend Malaika Aorra Khan were also spotted together at the airport.

Natasha Poonawala was also spotted leaving for the bash.

Falguni Pathak and Tushar Trivedi performed at the musical night last week that was held at Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia ahead of Akash Ambani and Shloka’s wedding.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan, among several other Bollywood stars, had flown to Udaipur to attend the sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter. Shah Rukh had performed with wife Gauri Khan for the first time on stage at the event whereas there were dance performances by Aishwarya and Abhishek too.

SRK also shook a leg with former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry at the event, who were also a part of the grand sangeet. Later, Amitabh Bachchan delivered an emotional speech during Isha’s wedding ceremony and Bollywood stars along with the Ambani family also served food to her in-laws as part of a ritual.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 10:25 IST