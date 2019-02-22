Ranbir Kapoor mimicked girlfriend Alia Bhatt in this throwback video but Ranveer Singh won the contest

Actor Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor share a good rapport and despite the professional competition and their history together -- Deepika Padukone dated Ranbir before she dated and married Ranveer -- remain cordial with each other. Both Ranveer and Ranbir are ranked among the top A-listers in Bollywood, but less do their fans know that the two are good at mimicking as well.

A video of Ranveer mimicking Sonam and Ranbir copying Alia Bhatt in an old episode of chat show Koffee With Karan has gone viral on the internet. Ranveer had shared the couch with Ranbir Kapoor in the last season and the two were a riot as they mimicked Sonam and Alia together.

Host Karan Johar had asked Ranbir and Ranveer to imagine themselves as Alia and Sonam who are discussing who should win the Best Actor award. Both were nominated for Neerja, and Udta Punjab and Kapoor & Sons in 2016.

While Ranveer -- hilariously mimicking Sonam’s accent and mannerisms -- emphasised how she acted in a film named after her character, Ranbir made fun of the fact that Alia was in a film with Kapoor in it.

Social media users went for Ranveer’s performance. “Ranveer Singh’s impromptu gig is very good,” wrote one, with another adding, “Ranveer nailed it as Sonam.”

Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt who plays Ranveer’s girlfriend in Gully Boy. Ranbir and Alia will now be seen for the first time together on screen in Brahmastra. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to release around Christmas this year.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 13:48 IST