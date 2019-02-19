Katrina Kaif on Alia Bhatt dating Ranbir Kapoor: Who she is dating is not relevant to our equation

Actor Katrina Kaif has once again talked about the equation she shares with Alia Bhatt and how it hasn’t been effected by her relationship with Katrina’s ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina said in an interview to Filmfare that she took a few days to step back and analyse their situation without ‘preconceived notions’.

“When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?” she said. Alia and Ranbir began dating early last year and he confirmed it in an interview to a magazine in May.

Katrina also talked about how her friendship with Alia grew over the years. “Alia was part of our friend circle of Ayan (Mukherji), me and there was a group of us who were friends. She had not yet started Student of the Year and I answered earlier, ‘This is Alia. She is gonna be doing a film with Karan (Johar) and they are gonna be starting Student of the Year. Then we always had a nice, warm equation and I think when she started coming to train with Yasmin (Karachiwala, their fitness trainer), that’s when we started seeing each other more and I would say come train with me and she would be like ‘I am gonna come train with you.’,” Katrina said.

Ranbir and Katrina dated for six years after working with her on Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani. They reunited in 2017 for their film with Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are now working on their first film together, Brahmastra. The film will be a part of a fantasy trilogy. It will be directed by Ayan and will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose for photos during the wedding reception of Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor. (PTI)

Recently, there were rumours that things are not all well between Alia and Ranbir after a video of them went viral on social. In it, Ranbir appeared to be upset at Alia. She responded to the rumours in an interview. “Anybody who looks at my face tells me, ‘Alia, why are you looking so sad? Please cheer up’. I tend to zone out a lot. But only a few people will know that this is my usual face, when I’m focused or thinking about something. So, I just can’t believe that my frown has become a sensation and a new story is being cooked up everyday about how I’m sad. It’s not true. I don’t find the need to clarify it because in my heart, if I know what the truth is, nothing else really matters,” she said in an interview to DNA.

Alia’s latest film Gully Boy is performing well at the box office. Meanwhile, Katrina is shooting for her next film with Salman Khan, Bharat.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 14:45 IST