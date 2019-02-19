Kapil Sharma says banning Navjot Singh Sidhu from his show not a solution, supports govt after Pulwama attack

Kapil Sharma has said that while he is with the government on the issue of terrorism after Pulwama attack, the move to remove Navjot Singh Sidhu from his show is not correct. He also added that Archana Puran Singh had to step in as Sidhu was caught up with his commitments.

Speaking at an anti-drug event in Chandigarh, Kapil said there was a need to find a solution to the issue of terrorism so that attacks like Pulwama don’t happen but such kind of propaganda (to remove Sidhu) is not right.

DNA quoted him as saying: “Abhi Navjot Singh Sidhu ke kuch aur commitment hain isliye humare saath Archana Puran Singh shoot kar rahe hain. Maujuda waqt mein Sidhu humaare sath nahi hain. (Because of some prior commitments of Sidhu, currently Archana is shooting with us.)

“Halaaki ye bahut choti cheezein hain, ya phir propoganda hota hai jinmein iss tareeke ke baatein aati hain. Mere manna yeh hai ki kisi ko ban karna na, Navjot Singh Sidhu ko show se bahaar karna in baaton ka solution nahi hai. Ek Sthai samadhaan humein milkar dekhna hoga. (All this is propaganda. I believe banning people, sending Sidhu out of the show is not the right solution. We need to look for a permanent solution.)”

Also read | Not just Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, these 5 actors made Gully Boy extraordinary

On the issue of banning Pakistani artists, he said: “Hum insab cheezon mein sarkar ke saath hain lekin phir bhi ek sthai samaadhan ki zarurat hai. Pulwama mein jin logo ne kayrana tareeke se humaare jawaano ko shahid kiya unko dhundh dhundh kar marna chahiye jismein pura desh sarkar ke saath khada hai. (We are with the government on this but we need a permanent solution. We need to find and kill each one of those who attacked our soldiers in a cowardly manner in Pulwama. The entire nation stands with the government.)”

सत्य प्रताड़ित हो सकता है, पराजित नही होता।

Truth can be mutilated, but never defeated. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fmk6sweKLG — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 18, 2019

It may be recalled that Sidhu, while speaking to media, had said that terrorists don’t have a ‘deen’ or ‘mazhab’ (religion). He had added that in war such things happen and we should talk simultaneously.

सत्य प्रताड़ित हो सकता है, पराजित नही होता।

Truth can be mutilated, but never defeated. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/L2Tn9PAg0p — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) February 18, 2019

The former cricketer-turned-minister in the Punjab cabinet was heavily trolled and hashtags, #BoycottSidhu and #boycottkapilsharmashowbegan, to trend in the cyberspace.

While it is not clear if the minister has been removed, what is known is that Archana Puran Singh has stepped in for some episodes of the said show.

Sidhu also said that he has not received any intimation from the channel with regard to his alleged termination of his contract. He has further said that in case such a thing should happen, he would stick to his views.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 09:28 IST