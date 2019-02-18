Katrina Kaif says she has always had ‘heavy, intense’ relationships, never really dated

When she entered Bollywood, she was rumoured to be dating Salman Khan and later, Katrina Kaif had none other than Ranbir Kapoor’s name linked to her. The duo reportedly broke up in 2016.

Katrina has now claimed she has never been on a date. Speaking in an interview for Filmfare, Katrina said she has had “intense, heavy relationships” but never went on a date.

When asked why she is not dating anyone, Katrina said on Famously Filmfare, “Yesterday, my friend said this to me. She was actually discussing somebody, someone’s particular name and she was like, you know, what’s wrong with you, so on and I gave this very long answer and she is like, that’s your problem, you don’t know what it is to date, somebody. You don’t understand. You only have these heavy, intense relationships. You know all or nothing. This is all in-kind of...what do you call it, yeah! A relationship. You’ve never dated anyone. Like, dates are just easy, nice, casual thing. And I stopped for a minute and I realised that actually, she is 100 per cent true. That’s 100 per cent right. I really don’t know. I don’t honestly know that I ever feel to do that.”

Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma pose for photos during the promotion of their film Zero in Mumbai on December 18, 2018. (PTI)

Katrina said she has given way too much in relationships. “You think that this is my happiness and this where I feel the most happiness and this is where I feel the most love and acceptance. And you just go deeper and deeper into that zone, not realizing that you are taking so much out of it. And nobody can sustain that.”

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan reveals the one actor she’d want to date

She also had some advice for people in relationships, “The most important things, I think, I believe now is that you have to maintain your sense of individuality and you have to still have your sense of who you are. Apart from your partner and that’s, I mean, that’s for me that’s what I believe now.”

Last seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 10:23 IST