Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan reveals the one actor she’d want to date

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in a recent Instagram live chat session revealed the one actor she wants to date, and it’s probably not anyone you’d expect. Asked by a fan, “Actor you wanna date?” According to Times Now, Suhana replied with a photo of South Korean singer, songwriter and actor Suho, lead singer of the boy band Exo. “Him,” Suhana replied to the fan’s question. Suho’s real name is Kim Jun-myeon.

It’s no secret that Suhana wants to become an actor. She was ‘introduced’ to the world with a special spread in Vogue magazine, which some raised concerns about, pointing out that Suhana hadn’t really achieved anything to be featured on a major magazine’s cover.

Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan frequently share pictures of Suhana and their other kids, Aryan and AbRam. Suhana recently played Juliet in an adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. Shah Rukh flew down to London to watch her perform and also shared pictures on Instagram. “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team,” he captioned the post.

Pictures of Suhana shooting a short film with her friends were also shared online. Shah Rukh in an interview to Hindustan Times had said that while Suhana wants to be an actor, she should only do so once she completes the necessary education. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet,” he said.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan makes cameo in new Marshmello music video, a tribute to the greatest Bollywood songs. Watch here

Suhana in the Vogue interview had said that moving out at the age of 16 helped her become a better person, and also gave her the freedom to explore. “Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train—stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 12:29 IST