Shah Rukh Khan makes cameo in new Marshmello music video, a tribute to the greatest Bollywood songs. Watch here

Popular American DJ, Marshmello, who is currently touring India as part of the Vh1 Supersonic festival, has released the music video for his first Hindi track, Biba. The video is a tribute to Bollywood musicals, and features a cameo from none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Co-composed by Pritam (who also makes an appearance in the video), Biba features dance choreography that invokes Dola Re Dola, the popular number from Devdas, picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai, and starring SRK in the lead role. Besides this, there are a couple of more references to Shah Rukh’s films, such as the basketball sequence from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the train sequence from Dil Se.

Biba shows Marshmello watching a Bollywood movie, in which an actor wearing his signature headgear is seen striking SRK’s popular pose, a reference to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This is interspersed with shots of a red carpet, which is where Marshmello greets another man, also wearing the headgear. The man takes the headgear off to reveal himself to be Shah Rukh Khan, who looks into the camera, points at the DJ and says, “Marshmello. Naam toh suna hoga (You must’ve heard the name)?”.

Speaking about Biba and his love for India, Marshmello told the Indian Express, “India is so special to me. This is my third time here and I love it even more each time I come back. That’s why I wanted to make this trip even more special and give my fans here their own anthem. It was great to work with Pritam over the last few months and give the Mellogang Biba.”

Vh1 Supersonic will also feature performances by Jaden Smith, Rudimental and Two Door Cinema Club. Shah Rukh was most recently seen in his ambitious box office disappointment, Zero.

