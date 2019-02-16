Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith spotted arriving in India for concert. See pics

Rapper and actor Jaden Smith has arrived in Mumbai. He was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the early hours of Saturday. Jaden is scheduled to perform at the Vh1 Supersonic festival.

He was clicked by the paparazzi, wearing a grey hoodie and dark track pants. He had on a red backpack and obliged fans with selfies.

Jaden, known for hits like Plastic, Icon and GOKU, will perform for the first time in India, at the sixth edition of the festival, to be held in Pune.

“It is a matter of great joy to welcome Jaden Smith to India along with the likes of Rudimental and Two Door Cinema Club to curate a multi-genre festival that offers the best of EDM, Live, Techno and much more,” Saugato Bhowmik of Viacom18 said in a statement.

Jaden in 2017 had tweeted, without any context, “I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie.” Fans had responded with hundreds of memes of Jaden photoshopped into popular Bollywood films.

I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie 🎥 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017

Jaden’s father, actor Will Smith was in India in October 2018 as a guest at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. During his visit he also dropped by the set of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 and is rumoured to have shot a dance number with the cast. “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence,” he said at HTLS.

Pictures of Will posing with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday were shared online. He also drove an auto on the streets of Mumbai and partied with several Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, whom he praised in a recent video for his performance in Gully Boy.

Will had previously visited India in 2017, when he was in Mumbai to promote his Netflix film, Bright. The actor will next be seen in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake. He starred with Jaden in the notorious After Earth, directed by M Night Shyamalan and considered a big box office and critical failure. He returned to acting with a supporting role in Netflix’s The Get Down, and a lead voice role in the streaming service’s Neo Yokio.

