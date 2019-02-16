Will Smith praises Ranveer Singh’s work in Gully Boy, says ‘I am loving it’

Actor Ranveer Singh is earning praise for his performance in the film Gully Boy from all over the world. After being greeted with the loudest cheers at the Berlin International Film Festival, Ranveer has now blown away Hollywood actor (and part-time rapper) Will Smith with his performance.

The Suicide Squad actor shared a video on his Instagram that shows him reacting to the film along with a few glimpses of the song Apna Time Aayega. The actor looks excited and says, “Yo Ranveer! Congrats man. I am loving what you doing. Gully Boy”. He adds, “I have seen old school hip hop, seen hip hop all over the world. I am loving it. Go get it.”

Will Smith praises Ranveer Singh’s work in Gully Boy.

Gully Boy got a thumbs up from critics in India with many even calling it Ranveer and director Zoya Akhtar’s best work ever.

It opened big on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, with collections of Rs 19.40 crore. It has already made a total of Rs 32 crore in two days, as per early estimates reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

Ranveer plays an aspiring rapper in the film, which is loosely based on the lives of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy. Alia Bhatt plays his girlfriend and a medical student in the film.

Meanwhile, Smith will next be seen in Disney’s live action Aladdin. He plays the blue-skinned Genie in the remake.

A teaser for the film, directed by Guy Ritchie, was unveiled recently and was poorly received online, with most criticism directed towards its visual effects.

incredible that this was my exact expression watching the trailer for the new Aladdin movie pic.twitter.com/jTsVASVG9r — Omar Sakr (@OmarjSakr) February 11, 2019

