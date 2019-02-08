Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan poses with classmates in new photo. See it here

A new picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s teenage daughter, Suhana Khan, posing with her college friends, has been shared online by her fan clubs. The picture shows the 18-year-old wearing a black jacket and dark track bottoms.

Suhana’s pictures are often shared online, be it from her rare public appearances, or on the streets of Mumbai, clicked by the paparazzi. Suhana and her siblings, Aryan and AbRam are among the most popular star kids of Bollywood.

Recently, images of Suhana performing in a play were shared online. Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share pictures with Suhana on Instagram. “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team,” he captioned the images, which show him planting a kiss on his daughter’s cheek.

Suhana, who has acting aspirations, played Juliet in Romeo and Juliet. In an interview to the Times of India, Shah Rukh said, “I’ll be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise.”

SRK has spoken about his daughter’s possible acting career. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet,” he told Hindustan Times.

In an interview to Vogue India, Suhana said, “Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train—stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:35 IST