Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stars in a play in London, actor cannot stop praising his Juliet. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan has always been very proud of his kids and keeps sharing their pictures on the social media. The actor almost remains inseparable with his youngest kid AbRam who often accompanies him to events and cricket matches where he even waves to his father’s fans. But the father of three has always mentioned that his daughter Suhana Khan is the lady of the house. The doting dad recently shared a few pictures along with her post her performance in a play. SRK captioned the pics, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Shah Rukh not just visited London to witness his daughter’s live performance on stage but also presented her flowers as a token of love. The touching picture of him planting a kiss on her head is worth a thousand words. He also shared a snap of the leaflet advertising his daughter’s play. The star kid played Juliet in the play and is an active talent in the field of drama in her college.

In an interview with Times of India at the Kolkata Film Festival, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor had said, “I’ll be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise.” She was last spotted at the Diwali party hosted at their residence Mannat. While she looked glamoruous in a navy blue sari gown, her elder brother Aryan was unable to join the family at the do.

Suhana turned 18 this year and made her cover debut with Vogue. In an interview with the magazine, the teenager had said, “Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train—stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. ‘What imperfect carriers of love we are..." except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan! pic.twitter.com/RrkhJ8kfz5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 31, 2018

Shah Rukh is currently busy with the promotions of his film Zero which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film features the actor as a dwarf and is slated to hit the theatres on December 21.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 09:57 IST