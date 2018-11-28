Gauri Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan, son Abram the sweetest couple in the world

If you had any doubts about who ought to be awarded the tag of being the ‘cutest father-son’ duo in Bollywood, then look no further. It has to be Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan sharing a sweet moment together. A picture of the two was shared by Gauri Khan on Wednesday.

Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote: “Can we just declare them the ‘sweetest’ couple in the world. #lovegoals #kissonforehead.”

In the picture, both Shah Rukh and AbRam are dressed in winter clothing, heavy jackets, woollens and caps. Shah Rukh is seated on a wrought iron bench, little AbRam is standing in front of him and can be seen planting a kiss on his dad’s forehead. At the other end of the bench, another person is sitting. It appears she is Suhana Khan, but we can’t confirm.

the picture has reminded many on social media about how similar it is to a scene from the upcoming film by Shah Rukh, Zero. In the scene, Anushka Sharma is seated on a wheel chair while Shah Rukh as a dwarf can be seen kissing her forehead.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh, Gauri and Suhana were in US to celebrate the birthday of SRK and Gauri’s first born, Aryan Khan, who is currently based in the US pursuing his higher education.

Apparently, AbRam hadn’t joined the rest of his family and was spotted at Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday party on November 16. In a hilarious post shared by Amitabh Bachchan from the party, it was revealed that AbRam, while shaking hands with Big B, wondered why Amitabh did not stay with them in Mannat, as the little one thought the elder man was his father’s dad. Shah Rukh had reacted to the photo and stated how AbRam would call him grandfather, every time his picture appeared on television. He also requested Amitabh to come and spent time with AbRam on Saturdays, adding that AbRam had some amazing games on his iPad.

AbRam is quite a star in his own right. Sometime ago, Shah Rukh had shared a picture of him, who was out for a beach party with his mom. The picture had the boy sporting a pair of long blue shorts, a white T-shirt which read: ‘Mama is my queen’, a cap, a pair of sunglasses and an iPad in hand. His swagger was unmistakable and had many fans liking the posts.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 13:22 IST