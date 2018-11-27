Shah Rukh Khan calls wife Gauri their family’s ‘fortunate, most powerful’ as she features on power list

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, an interior designer and an alumna of National Institute of Fashion Design, recently debuted on Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women list and the proud husband has a special message for her.

Reposting a photo of Gauri holding the award, Shah Rukh wrote, “On our family list of ‘Fortunate’ she is the most powerful!” His wife had earlier tweeted, “At the Fortune India Most Powerful Women in Business 2018 event. Talking about #GauriKhanDesigns @FortuneIndia #MPW2018.”

Gauri had earlier opened her store in Mumbai where she is often spotted with Bollywood’s who’s who. The 47-year-old has designed a room for Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, designed actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s homes and the interiors for London-based nightclub Cirque le Soleil’s event in Mumbai.

On our family list of ‘Fortunate’ she is the most powerful! https://t.co/XWi5m1aFzg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 27, 2018

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh shared a selfie with Gauri and daughter Suhana as they visited actor Rishi Kapoor in New York City. Later Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a picture with the ‘beautiful women’ in his life.

Sharing the selfie, he wrote: “Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again...soon.” Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Aanand L Raai and is currently in production.

