Shah Rukh Khan to share Zero’s first song featuring Salman on Friday, reveals release date in Twitter chat with Bauua

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has found a new way of promoting his film, Zero: by talking to himself. The actor is in a constant war of wits on Twitter with Bauua, a special account created for his character from the film.

In a recent conversation, the two finally cleared the rumours surrounding the release date of the film’s first song. A few news reports suggested that the song, which also features a special appearance of Salman Khan, would release on November 19 but Bauua set the record straight.

Bhai ab se tum hi bataya karo kab kya aayega. Yeh @aanandlrai toh sirf yehi batate hain, ki kulche ke baad chole aayenge! Rumouring keeps flying charon taraf. Ok now batao iss hafte mangalwar ke baad kya aa raha hai....budhwaar ya koi aur plan hai...? https://t.co/4umGWbPsbz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2018

“Mazboot kaam karne mein thoda time toh lagta hai dost! Aur kaun bola 19th Nov? Gaana humara hai toh hum bataayenge na. Kar li hai baat humne director se, 23rd Nov ko aayega! Tab tak pakad ke baitho...dil!,” Bauua wrote in a tweet. “Bhai ab se tum hi bataya karo kab kya aayega. Yeh @aanandlrai toh sirf yehi batate hain, ki kulche ke baad chole aayenge! Rumouring keeps flying charon taraf. Ok now batao iss hafte mangalwar ke baad kya aa raha hai....budhwaar ya koi aur plan hai...?,” Shah Rukh replied.

“Aap hukum karo sarkar! Kaho toh shukrawaar le aayein!,” Bauua wrote in another tweet. “Abe naaaaa! ‘Hafta’ mat badliyo bhai...jeb kharchi kharaab ho jayegi!! Acchha ek baat bataa, tumhaare jaise ladkon se pyaar kaise ho jaata hai...is it your hair?,” Shah Rukh asked.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the trailer of Zero received a lot of positive response from the fans and Bollywood celebrities.

The teaser takes the viewers on a journey of Bauua Singh- a dwarf on a lookout for a bride. Katrina plays the role of an actress, battling alcoholism while Anushka portrays a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy, who sits in a chair all day long.

According to the makers, Bauua’s experiences with these women “take him on a journey to complete his ‘incompleteness’ and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.” Produced by Gauri Khan, the Aanand L Rai-directorial is all set to hit the big screens on December 21.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 17:33 IST