Shah Rukh Khan posts pic with two beautiful women in his life, Gauri and Suhana

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana visited actor Rishi Kapoor in New York City. Later Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a picture with the ‘beautiful women’ in his life.

Sharing the selfie, he wrote: “Two many beautiful women..Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company & love again...soon.” The post suggests that while Suhana and Gauri will stay back in New York, he would be leaving.

Rishi, who is undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness, has thanked the trio for visiting him and wife Neetu Singh.

Both the elder children of Shah Rukh live outside the country, Aryan is pursuing his education in the US while daughter Suhana is based in London. Suhana has, in the past, spoken about moving away from home at 16, “Moving away at age 16 was the best decision of my life. Living in a different environment and meeting so many new people helped me gain a lot of confidence. It’s about being able to do the little things, like walk on the street or take the train — stuff that was so hard to do in Mumbai. But living away also made me appreciate home so much more.”

Suhana, who keeps returning to Mumbai and is often spotted at parties with her childhood friends, was in the news for her Vogue magazine cover that was criticised on the internet. Many had accused Shah Rukh and Vogue of nepotism as they were seen to be promoting a star kid who had not achieved anything yet.

Suhana, with her friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, is often spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Speaking about her, Shah Rukh had recently said that his daughter is dusky but remains the most beautiful girl in the world. He said this when he was asked about his endorsement of fairness creams.

Meanwhile, his wife Gauri has been branching out on her own. After re-designing a number of star homes, the most recent being Sidharth Malhotra’s, Gauri has been busy designing a Mexican restaurant called Sanchos in Mumbai.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 14:42 IST