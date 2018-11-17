Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana visit Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment in New York

Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and their daughter Suhana paid a visit to actor Rishi Kapoor, who is in New York City, undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness. Rishi took to Twitter to thank the Khans for their visit.

“Thank you @iamsrk Gauri and Suhana! Very gracious of you,” he wrote in a tweet geo-tagged to Manhattan, NYC. During his stay in the Big Apple, several Bollywood actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher and Sonali Bendre - who is undergoing chemotherapy there - have visited Rishi. Rishi also shared photographic evidence of a chance meeting with actor Robert De Niro.

Thank you @iamsrk Gauri and Suhana! Very gracious of you. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 17, 2018

Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob ! pic.twitter.com/gzdhQDawBO — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2018

In the picture, Rishi could be seen posing with the legendary actor, alongside his son, Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir and his girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, also spent some time with Rishi. Meanwhile, Rishi’s wife, Neetu Kapoor, has been by his side through it all.

Neetu has shared pictures from their time in NYC on her Instagram, including from their strolls in Central Park and of Rishi and Ranbir together.

Rishi’s brother, Randhir Kapoor, had earlier requested fans and the media to not speculate about Rishi’s illness. Randhir had told Times of India in early October, “We don’t know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn’t know what he is suffering from. He hasn’t even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage.”

Rishi will next be seen in the Netflix film Rajma Chawal, due for release at the end of November. Shah Rukh, meanwhile, will begin promotions of Zero soon.

