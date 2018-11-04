Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh enjoy a sunny day, surrounded by flowers. See pic

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh has been in New York City, USA for more than a month now where the veteran actor has been undergoing several tests and possibly treatment, too. While there is no news of his ailment (if any), Neetu has been in the habit of keeping their fans posted about their time in the Big Apple.

On Saturday, she posted a picture of Rishi and herself, a selfie taken against the backdrop of beautiful and bright flowers. The flaming red and orange contrasts well with Rishi’s bleached hair (with strands of the original colour showing up).

Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote: “Nature teaches us to appreciate #flowers #beautiful#happycolors #”

Neetu’s Instagram page is an engaging one — giving us details about their lives there. Neetu and Rishi have met their friends from Bollywood, who pay them visits. The list including the likes of Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar and Alia Bhatt. Not only that, they often meet Priyanka Chopra, who maintains a home in the city. In fact, Neetu was there at Priyanka’s bridal shower, along with Sonali Bendre, as Priyanka partied with her girl gang (well mostly) t one of her many pre-wedding ceremonies. Sonali, too, has been stationed in New York since July this year, fighting cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

Wow moment. Impromptu meeting with Robert De Nero on 65th and 3rd. He knew Ranbir coz he had met him and Anupam and said come over with Kher for a drink! Simplicity and super stardom. I realized I have been such a bloody brat. Cannot get over his demeanor. Thank you Bob ! pic.twitter.com/gzdhQDawBO — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2018

Rishi keeps his fans involved and though not as frequent as Neetu, he also posts pictures and videos on his Twitter. It was he who had posted pictures of his chance meeting with Robert De Niro. Among his first videos was one in which Anupam and he were seen taking a stroll.

Both have posted pictures with and of their son Ranbir, while he was with them.

