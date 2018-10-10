Rishi Kapoor, undergoing treatment in the US, reveals the reason behind his grey hair

Rishi Kapoor is in New York for his medical treatment, an information he had shared with his fans on Twitter before leaving on September 29. Updating on his whereabouts, the senior actor had recently shared a video on Twitter while hanging out with Anupam Kher. The Mulk actor had tweeted, “New York,Manhattan. “Kher-free” or is it “Care-free”on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon!”

New York,Manhattan. "Kher-free" or is it "Care-free"on Madison Avenue with colleague and old friend Anupam Kher this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/6qwfUufuML — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2018

However, his fans couldn’t ignore his grey hair in the video and were concerned about his health. Bringing some respite to his well-wishers, Rishi took to the social media to reveal that the hair is actually for a role in an untitled film being directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

He even shared a glimpse from his salon session with an explanation. He wrote, “This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled. Trust this clears the air.”

This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight. My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled. Trust this clears the air pic.twitter.com/0v5Z0nFcDN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 9, 2018

He also went to disclose the name of his character in the film along with his new look, “This is the final look of the film. Sharma ji. All grey! Will revert to original hair colour soon.”

This is the final look of the film. Sharma ji. All grey! Will revert to original hair colour soon pic.twitter.com/luM4MKGVs1 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 9, 2018

Rishi also met Priyanka Chopra and Sonali Bendre in New York and their pictures are proof that it was a fun-filled get-together.

The senior actor has been undergoing treatment in New York and has his family for company. On October 1, his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor left for her heavenly abode. Since the actor couldn’t attend her last rites, this led to further speculations about his health. His brother Randhir Kapoor had however, rubbished the rumours of Rishi battling cancer.

